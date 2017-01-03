2 Foreigners Detained At Istanbul Airport In Connection To Nightclub Attack

January 3, 2017 3:28 PM
ISTANBUL (CBSMiami) – Turkey’s state-run news agency said that police have detained two foreign nationals at Istanbul’s main airport on suspicion of links to the deadly New Year’s nightclub attack.

Anadolu Agency said the two men were taken into custody on Tuesday at the international flights terminal at Ataturk Airport. Police did not state their nationalities.

Officials checked the pair’s cellphones and luggage before they were taken away to the city’s main police headquarters.

Meanwhile, the private Dogan news agency said airports and border crossings were put on high alert and that anyone resembling the wanted gunman was being stopped and questioned by police.

So far, at least eight people have been detained.

Turkish Police have released three grainy photos of a suspect in the attack.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that left at least 39 people dead and 70 injured.

The killer, who escaped but left fingerprints behind, was seen on surveillance video exchanging gunfire with police outside the high-end Istanbul club called “Reina” about an hour after midnight

It all happened less than two weeks after U.S. intelligence warned of an attack. As the victims recover and others are laid to rest, a manhunt has enveloped Europe as police search for the killer.

