Weston Husband And Father Killed By Hit & Run Driver

WESTON (CBSMiami) – Broward traffic homicide investigators have little to go on as they hunt the hit and run killer of an avid bicyclist and family man, fatally injured Sunday morning.

“He was amazing. He was incredibly caring. He loved his children more than anything in the world,” said Robin Mohr Monday, speaking through tears as she remembered her husband, 50 year old Christopher, her childhood sweetheart and father of their two children.

“He and I met when we were fifteen. We got married. We were married for 26 years,” Robin Mohr said.

Her husband, an accomplished bicyclist, was struck Sunday morning about 7:30, as he headed East on State Road 84 in Weston about a mile East of Indian Trace.

The driver of a white car kept going, leaving him to die.

Mohr was always a stickler for safety.

“He always rode in the bike lane, always had a light on the front and back, a helmet, reflective clothing,” his wife said.

Mohr had gone out for an early morning ride, preparing for a hundred mile race next week.

The CPA needed to get back home to celebrate his daughter’s birthday – she turned 21 New Year’s Day.

Robin Mohr can’t conceive of someone not stopping to help her mortally injured life mate.

“You wouldn’t treat an animal that way,” she said, weeping. “That person couldn’t have a conscience. They destroyed a family.”

The family sat on their Weston patio making funeral arrangements Monday for what they call the perfect husband and dad.

Witnesses did not get a good look at the car that hit Mohr.

Investigators describe it only as an older model white car that will have damage to its passenger side headlights and windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.