Wanted By FBI: Man In Murder Case Who May Be In Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI wants to know if you’ve seen a man wanted for second-degree murder who may travel to Florida.
On Monday, officials released a flyer with pictures of the man wanted in the nearly 30-year-old case.
Authorities say Adam Emery may travel to Florida or Italy and is considered armed and dangerous.
Emery was convicted of second-degree murder in Rhode Island in 1993. His conviction stemmed from an incident in which he stabbed a man to death back in 1990.
After his conviction, Emery was allowed to remain free on bail until he was formally sentenced.
Hours after he left the courthouse to get his affairs in order, his car was found at the top of a bridge in Newport, Rhode Island. Emery has not been seen since.
Nearly two months later, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.
Anyone who many know him or has seen him can contact the FBI Miami Office at (754) 703-2000. Again, he is considered armed and dangerous.