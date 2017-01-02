Wannstedt On Dolphins Playoff Matchup: “I’m All Over The Steelers”

FOX Sports college football & NFL in studio analyst, Dave Wannstedt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap the Dolphins 35-14 loss to the Patriots. They also discuss Wannstedt’s belief that the Steelers are the most dangerous team in the AFC and all the head coaching vacancies around the NFL.
On the Dolphins-Steelers matchup- “I’m all over the Pittsburgh Steelers, if you look at what they’ve done on defense in the last half of the season points, sacks and rushing they are putting a good of numbers as anyone in the league.”
On the job vacancies around the NFL- “Well now they’re firing GM’s just as quick as coaches, they’re hiring these young GM’s, everybody wants to have their guy.”
