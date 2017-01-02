Seven Hurt In New Year’s Day Drive-By Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old remains in serious condition after he and six others were shot in a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on New Year’s Day.
The teen and his friends were talking in front of a residence at 8075 N.W. 14 Avenue when a vehicle rolled up to them just before 6 p.m.
“It is New Year’s, we’re presuming they were outside celebrating,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Robin Pinkard.
The vehicle stopped, then someone inside rolled down the windows and began shooting.
The seven people injured include another 17-year-old, a 15-year-old and four adults.
The vehicle then sped off. Police believe there were at least two subjects involved in the shooting, but they have not said what led up to it.