Schad On Dolphins: “They Need All Hands On Deck”

January 2, 2017 2:58 PM
Palm Beach Post Miami Dolphins beat writer, Joe Schad joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to recap the Miami Dolphins loss to the New England Patriots. They also preview the Dolphins playoff match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers and discuss Miami’s season as a whole.

On the Dolphins season- “I don’t think the Dolphins got lucky. The record is who they are. It has been a lot of fun.”

On the playoff matchup against the Steelers- “Tannehill wants to play. They need all hands on deck.”

On Miami re-signing Jarvis Landry- “Let’s get that done today.”

On Jordan Phillips- “[Vance] Joseph thinks it’s worth it to continue to work with the guy.”

