Planning An Affordable Cruise Trip Just Got Easier

January 2, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Consumer, Miami, Miami Cruise Month, travel

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami Cruise Month is in full swing.

The month-long campaign by The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is meant to help you plan your next Miami cruise vacation. Part of that means taking advantage of the best pre- and post-cruise deals offering this month.

Cruisers sailing from PortMiami, the Cruise Capital of the World, will also get to enjoy offers on hotel stays, attractions, and heritage tours to extend their vacation beyond the cruise.

For more information, click here.

