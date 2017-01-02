Passengers Stuck Waiting Around After U.S. Customs System Outage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Passengers at South Florida airports are stuck waiting around after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection system outage Monday night.
A CBP spokesperson confirmed the outage in a statement to CBS News, saying its processing systems at various airports of entry were experiencing a temporary outage, and they were taking immediate action to try and resolve.
“BP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online,” the statement read. “Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”
It is unclear how widespread the outage was, but issues were reported in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Washington Dulles International Airport.
Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport tweeted about the outage, saying Customs was working on resolving it.
Systems are reportedly coming back online, but it is not yet known what caused it.
Dozens of social media users took to Twitter to share photos of the long lines and large crowds.