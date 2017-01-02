Passengers Stuck Waiting Around After U.S. Customs System Outage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Passengers at South Florida airports are stuck waiting around after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection system outage Monday night.

A CBP spokesperson confirmed the outage in a statement to CBS News, saying its processing systems at various airports of entry were experiencing a temporary outage, and they were taking immediate action to try and resolve.

“BP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online,” the statement read. “Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

It is unclear how widespread the outage was, but issues were reported in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Washington Dulles International Airport.

Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport tweeted about the outage, saying Customs was working on resolving it.

Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017

Customs and Border Protection has nationwide outage. Expect delays in passenger processing until the system is restored. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 3, 2017

Systems are reportedly coming back online, but it is not yet known what caused it.

CBP system is being restored slowly. Thank you for your patience as we are still experiencing delays processing passengers. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 3, 2017

Dozens of social media users took to Twitter to share photos of the long lines and large crowds.

Nightmare at the #Miami airport for all incoming int'l flights: all systems were down at immigration. Hours of wait #miamiairport pic.twitter.com/MOorFyfv9x — Sarah (@iLoveSassou) January 3, 2017