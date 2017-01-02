New Law Bans Sale Of Specific Cough Suppressants To Minors

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – The start of a new year means the start of a new law which prohibits minors from buying cough medicine with a specific ingredient in it.
The state Senate measure bans those under the age of 18 from buying any cough supressant containing dextromethorpahon.
The ingredient is used in many over-the-counter medicines, but has been misused particularly by young people aiming to get high.
Former State Rep. Doug Broxson, who will take office this week as state Senator, sponsored the bill after hearing about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s issues with the ingredient, particularly as it related to deaths of minors.
