New Law Bans Sale Of Specific Cough Suppressants To Minors

January 2, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: Consumer, Health

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – The start of a new year means the start of a new law which prohibits minors from buying cough medicine with a specific ingredient in it.

The state Senate measure bans those under the age of 18 from buying any cough supressant containing dextromethorpahon.

The ingredient is used in many over-the-counter medicines, but has been misused particularly by young people aiming to get high.

Former State Rep. Doug Broxson, who will take office this week as state Senator, sponsored the bill after hearing about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s issues with the ingredient, particularly as it related to deaths of minors.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This
material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia