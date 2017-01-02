Look For Deals On Fitness Tech, 4K TVs In January

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you resisted temptation before the holidays to pick up a new TV or fitness tracker watch or band, your patience is about to pay off.

The online coupons and deals site FatWallet.com, is forecasting big discounts and slashed prices on Health & Fitness gear and gadgets along with 4K TVs leading up to the Super Bowl.

“January is great time to find savings on items that are holdovers from holiday sales, especially true this year with smart tech products,” stated Brent Shelton, online shopping expert for FatWallet.com.

According to the site, you can expect discounts from 20-30% off sports apparel at Macy’s and Target and 30-50% off larger fitness equipment from ProForm and Bowflex, as well as at bigbox stores like Walmart and Sears.

Smart watches and fitness trackers will also be out there. Expect to find discounts up to half off Samsung Gear Live, as well as Fitbit Alta under $100, Fitbit Charge 2 under $120, Fitbit Blaze under $150 and Apple Watch Sport (first gen) under $200.

Nearly a quarter of Americans surveyed by the site said they planned to take advantage of Super Bowl sales to buy a new television. Those in the market for a new big screen TV can expect savings from $200-400 on name brand 50-60” 4K models from Vizio, Samsung, LG and TCL, with basic 4K UHD models starting at $300-$500 55” or less. Savings on 55-65” 4K OLED/SUHD/HDR models will be $500-1000 off with prices on select models dropping to $1200.

With new video gaming consoles coming for 2017, expect similar Black Friday pricing on Xbox One Sand PS4 Slim consoles and bundles to continue to approach the $200 mark. And as is tradition after the holiday buying season and leading up to Consumer Electronics Show and Toy fairs, sales on new video game sales will also drop as much as 50% off select newer game titles.

There’s also good news for those thinking about picking up some new wireless headphones/earbuds and speakers. With new models of wireless earpods with noise cancellation and AI features due in early 2017, last year’s wireless audio that connect with smartphones will be available the second half of the month at prices equal or better than 2016 holiday sale pricing. Look for savings up to $100 on higher quality wireless headphones sets designed for TV watching.