In The Recruiting Huddle: Nadab Joseph – Miami Edison

PLAYER: Nadab Joseph

POSITION: S

SCHOOL: Miami Edison

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: While there was a lot of hype surrounding this quality athlete after receiving many offers before playing for the Red Raiders, he certainly showed just why so many big time schools – including LSU, which he committed to – were after him from day one. Joseph is a very impressive safety with speed, great range and the ability to make plays on just about every down. His athleticism jumps out at you every time you watch him. He is a ballhawk in the secondary as well as being able to hit with the best of them. Joseph is a very physical football player who has this offseason and then all of 2017 to continue maturing. This is the real deal – and if you get a chance to watch him in the coming year – he will have you talking. He’s a solid young man – on and off the playing field – and one who will continue to leave his mark.

TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aS2gXSZaDs