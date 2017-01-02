Cuba Sees Record Tourism Increase

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Last year, four million tourists visited Cuba, setting a new tourism record for the island nation.
The government run Ministry of Tourism reports last year’s numbers represent a 13% increase in tourism compared to 2015.
The 4 million mark was reached on December 30th. The US-Cuba warming of relations is partially responsible for the record.
The Ministry of Tourism says that Europe and North America were the two regions that most contributed to this result.
Some experts predict demand for travel to Cuba may level off in 2017. They point to rapidly increasing hotel prices on the island, American Airlines cutting some flights and uncertainty over whether President-elect Donald Trump will impose new travel restrictions when he takes office.