Police Search For Driver Who Struck, Killed Bicyclist In Weston

WESTON (CBSMiami) — Detectives are searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Weston on New Year’s day.
Christopher Mohr was riding in the bike lane on State Road 84, just after 7:30 a.m., about a mile east of the Indian Trace intersection when he was fatally struck from behind, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver, in a white, older-model vehicle, did not stick around.
The car should have front-passenger-side damage to the headlight and windshield.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.