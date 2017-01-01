Police Search For Driver Who Struck, Killed Bicyclist In Weston

January 1, 2017 8:19 PM
Filed Under: Broward Sheriff's Office, Hit & Run, Weston

WESTON (CBSMiami) — Detectives are searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Weston on New Year’s day.

Christopher Mohr was riding in the bike lane on State Road 84, just after 7:30 a.m., about a mile east of the Indian Trace intersection when he was fatally struck from behind, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, in a white, older-model vehicle, did not stick around.

The car should have front-passenger-side damage to the headlight and windshield.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

