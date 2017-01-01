New Year’s Drive-By Leaves 7 Shot, Including Teenagers

January 1, 2017 9:44 PM By Oralia Ortega
Filed Under: Drive By Shooting, Gun Violence, Miami, Oralia Ortega

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Bullets fly in a Miami neighborhood on the first day of the new year, picking up right where 2016 left off.

Seven people were struck Sunday night, including juveniles, as the group stood outside of a home at 8075 N.W. 14th Avenue.

“It is New Year’s, we’re presuming they were outside celebrating,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Robin Pinkard. “The seven people were standing outside of a residence when an unknown vehicle drove up, stopped, rolled down the windows and proceeded to fire at the victims.”

According to police, one of the victims is 15 years old. Two others are 17.

“Three of the people were juveniles and the other four are adults,” said Det. Pinkard.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Detectives say it appears there are multiples shooters.

“We don’t know how many suspects there are,” said Det. Pinkard. “Witnesses are still being interviewed but there are multiple casings on the ground.”

The victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of them is in critical condition.

