Gase Checking On Tannehill’s Availability For AFC Wildcard At Pittsburgh

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase will try to meet with team doctors on Monday to check on whether or not quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be able to play in next week’s AFC wildcard matchup against the Steelers.
Gase told reporters Sunday that he isn’t aware of his starting QB’s current condition.
Tannehill has sat out the last two games after spraining his ACL and MCL against Arizona on December 11th. They were the first games the signal caller has missed in his 5-year career.
Miami, the AFC’s No. 6 seed, will travel to host Pittsburgh, No. 3, next week for the team’s first playoff game since 2008.
In Week 6, the Dolphins defeated the Steelers 30-15 after Jay Ajayi ran for 204 yards, his first of three 200+ yard performances in 2016. The teams haven’t met in the postseason since 1979.