Woman Takes Cashier’s Tips After Robbery Attempt Fails

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — A young woman was determined not to leave empty-handed after scaring off a cashier in an attempted robbery, instead opting to take the tip jar.
It happened Saturday morning at the Dunkin Donuts at 5021 South SR-7.
Security video showed the woman, dressed in all black, walk into the store and pull out a large frame revolver from her jacket.
As she made her demands to open the register, the clerk ran out the back of the store in fear.
Although the register was unattended, the crook could not open it and, instead, grabbed some cash and coins from the tip mug.
She’s described to be in her early to mid 20’s with piercings in each cheek and also in her tongue.
If you recognize her, call the Davie Police Department at (954) 693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.