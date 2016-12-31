Stars Come Out For New Year’s Eve Celebration In Miami

December 31, 2016 5:45 PM By Tiani Jones
Filed Under: Bayfront Park, Pitbull, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiani Jones

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The dress rehearsal at Bayfront Park with Salt-N-Pepa is just a preview of what of what to expect for tonight’s New Years Eve celebration.

The big orange is ready to climb the inter Continental hotel and the stars are ready to hit the stage.

“We have Queen Latifah, and Snoop Dogg is our host, and of course Mr. 305, Pitbull, is our ultimate host for the night,” said Miami NYE Producer Ray Steinman. “He and his band will be performing tonight and a lot of surprises. We have Salt-N-Pepa, we got some mashups with a bunch of other old-school hip-hop artists and a lot of surprises.”

The New Year’s Eve party continues to grow each year. In fact, the show’s producers say they began planning back in July.

“Thousands of hours and conference calls and emails and more conference calls and drawings and re-drawings and creative meetings,” said Steinman. “It takes a lot of work to put on an event like this.”

City of Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo expects the big names to bring out even more people than last year, and warns against trying to get downtown in your car.

“Keep in mind that last year we had an estimated 150,000 people,” said Carollo. “So I encourage everyone to take mass transit, Metrorail, Metromover, they will be operating until the wee hours of the night.”

More from Tiani Jones
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Adopt-A-Family For The Holidays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia