Police: Black Man Was Armed When Officer Shot Him

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Law enforcement officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a black man in suburban Miami who they say was carrying a gun during a traffic stop.
Miami-Dade Police said two officers noticed a car driving erratically Friday night through a West Perrine neighborhood and attempted to pull the car over.
When the car stopped, the passenger jumped out and ran.
“One officer began to purse the passenger on foot when he encountered the driver, which was armed with a firearm, and shots were fired,” said MDPD Det. Robin Pinkard.
The driver, Jamar Rollins, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still searching for the passenger.
Authorities didn’t release the officers’ names. They have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.