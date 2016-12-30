Rookie Cops Fired For Chat About Using Black Neighborhoods For Target Practice

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Three rookie officers with the City of Miami Police Department were fired after making off-color comments about firing on “moving targets” in black neighborhoods, according to internal affairs investigation.

They were made in a group chat on the popular messaging app WhatsApp, that includes a number of other police officers, after one of them replied to a question asking for directions to an indoor shooting range in Miami.

“Go to model city they have moving targets,” one response said, as reported by CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald.

‘Model City’ is the name often used within government agencies for Liberty City, the historically black community that goes back to the 1930’s.

“There’s a range in overtown on 1 and 11. Moving targets and they don’t charge,” remarked another.

Other officers and colleagues in the chat considered the comments to be racist, or at least in poor taste, and complained. It comes as the department has taken heat for recent officer-involved shootings and is currently under the supervision of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officers Kevin Bergnes, Miguel Valdes and Bruce Alcin were stripped of their badges.

They told their superiors they were just joking and didn’t mean to offend anyone. Alcin, himself, is African-American. Valdes has a black grandfather, as well, the Herald reported.

Their comments continued on, saying in Overtown “they even run scenarios and pretend that they’re shooting heroin” and mentioned using a Bank of America for target practice where “they’ll even give you some cash.”

All three officers were recent graduates of the Miami Police Academy and still in a probationary period, making their termination easier than it would be with full-time officers. On December 19th, the internal affairs investigation determined they violated multiple department policies involving social media, courtesy and responsibility. They were let go four days later.