Hours-Long Police Standoff Ends In North Miami

December 30, 2016 8:20 AM
Filed Under: North Miami, Police Standoff

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A police standoff in North Miami has ended.

Late Thursday night there was a heavy police presence in a neighborhood where police said an armed man barricaded himself inside a home near 120th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue.

Police helicopters roamed around for hours during the incident.

At one point, police had their guns drawn around the neighborhood.

A SWAT team and negotiators were spotted at the scene.

After hours of negotiations, the man surrendered and was taken into custody.

Authorities have not released his identity or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Adopt-A-Family For The Holidays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia