Hours-Long Police Standoff Ends In North Miami

NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A police standoff in North Miami has ended.
Late Thursday night there was a heavy police presence in a neighborhood where police said an armed man barricaded himself inside a home near 120th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue.
Police helicopters roamed around for hours during the incident.
At one point, police had their guns drawn around the neighborhood.
A SWAT team and negotiators were spotted at the scene.
After hours of negotiations, the man surrendered and was taken into custody.
Authorities have not released his identity or the circumstances surrounding the incident.