Locals To Gather Outside Dania Beach City Hall After Child Killed

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — Locals are set to rally outside of Dania Beach city hall Friday – a little more than a day after a child was killed while walking home.

Eight-year-old Rasheed Cunningham Jr. was shot and killed this week while walking home from his cousin’s birthday party. The shooting is the fourth one in the neighborhood since Christmas.

Deputies believe that two of the previous incidents may be related, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

His family is devastated over the loss of the third-grader, including his grandmother, who he lived with.

“Last year, this young man was playing football all-star, never knew that after a birthday party he would no longer be here with his parents,” said a rally-attendee Thursday evening.

A grieving grandfather, Rodney Daughtry, was among those at the rally.

“He was like my right-hand man. I coached him in football all my life,” said Daughtry.

At another rally, earlier that same day, people in the community gathered around Rasheed’s father pleading for justice.

Moments before the shooting, Rasheed was celebrating his cousin’s birthday a couple of blocks away from where he lived.

He was walking home from the birthday party with more than a dozen other children when he was shot and killed.

His adult cousin, Brandon “Paco” Cunningham, shielded most of the children, trying to save them, and jumped on top of Rasheed. Brandon and another adult were injured.

Rasheed’s own birthday was a little more than a week away on January 9th.

Meantime, authorities are looking for those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.