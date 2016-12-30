Florida Residents Receiving Scam Hurricane Assessment Calls

December 30, 2016 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Consumer, Florida, Hurricane Matthew, scams

ST. AUGUSTINE (CBSMiami/AP) —Florida residents hit by Hurricane Matthew in the northern part of the state are warned to be aware of scam phone calls claiming to be county damage assessors.

St. Johns County says residents in the hard-hit area have been receiving automated messages saying that county staff will be conducting damage assessments on their property.

The county says it does not make direct phone calls to homeowners regarding damage assessment from Matthew and that the calls are from scam artists.

Officials are asking anyone who receives assessment calls to check with St. Johns County building services department to see if they are legitimate.

