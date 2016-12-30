Dolphins Injury Report: Ryan Tannehill, Byron Maxwell and Jelani Jenkins Out In Week 17

By Abe Gutierrez

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase made headlines when he was reluctant to rule quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Sunday’s season finale against the New England Patriots. On Friday, the suspense came to an end, as the Fins’ NFL Week 17 injury report revealed Tannehill would miss his third consecutive start.

Ryan Tannehill will miss third consecutive start

Sans crutches or a cast, the former first-round pick was seen walking around the field at the team’s practice facility, but did not participate in any drills. Thus, Tannehill has been ruled out of the regular-season finale at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jay Ajayi listed as questionable versus Pats

In addition to Tannehill, there were five Dolphins players also listed in this week’s injury report, including Miami’s main offensive weapon. Nursing an injured shoulder, running back Jay Ajayi was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but is listed as having had full participation in Friday’s practice session.

Miami’s former fifth-round pick is coming off his third 200-yard rushing game of the season and has been instrumental in the Fins turning their season around after a 1-4 start. Ajayi suffered the injury in the late stages of last week’s 34-31 overtime victory over the Bills and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Key defenders listed as doubtful, will not play

With Tannehill injured, it’s no secret that Miami had had to rely on its defense to keep them in ballgames. With the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs up for grabs, the Fins’ D-unit still has plenty to play for, but will be without the services of two key components.

After missing practice all week, cornerback Byron Maxwell (Ankle) and linebacker Jelani Jenkins (Knee) are both listed as doubtful in Week 17. According to Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph, neither one will play on Sunday in order to get an extra week of rest in order to be ready for the postseason.

“[Byron’s] still very sore. The same with Jelani, he’s still very sore,” Vance Joseph said. “Hopefully those guys kind of heal up this weekend, get ready for the playoffs in a week. But they’re not going to play this week, those two, they’re both out.”

Miami Dolphins NFL Week 17 Injury Report & Game Statuses

Questionable

(DE) Mario Williams (Ankle) — Full Participation in Practice

(LB) Spencer Paysinger (Knee) — Full Participation in Practice

(RB) Jay Ajayi (Shoulder) — Full Participation in Practice

Doubtful

(CB) Byron Maxwell (Ankle) — Did Not Participate In Practice

(LB) Jelani Jenkins (Knee) — Did Not Participate In Practice

Out