Women To Suspected Peeping Tom: “Show Us Your Phone”

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Following the moments of a perceived invasion of privacy, several women followed 35-year-old Sergio Bayate out of a Miami Beach department store Wednesday and shined the camera — and spotlight — back on him.

“Show us your phone,” demanded Jasmine Bachata Diva on her own video, minutes after she says Bayate took video up her skirt.

“I’m showing you my phone,” he replies, trying to hide his face from her cell phone camera’s view and get on an elevator to leave the T.J. Maxx at 1149 5th Street. “You’re being rude!”

“Then let’s go! Pull it out, let’s see,” Diva urges, clearly surprising the accused man. “I’m going to record you!”

Diva and at least one other woman told police that Bayate tried filming up their skirts as they shopped in the afternoon.

“He was not looking at purses,” said one woman who preferred to remain anonymous and noticed Bayate following her in the purse department. “He was not looking at purses.”

At one point, she said, he just got too close.

“I had a loose dress and he was too close to my dress.”

Diva said the guy seemed out of place.

“I kept noticing this guy and I was like, ‘ok, whatever.’ I really didn’t pay attention to it,” she said. “And I saw him again and he just kept getting close to me.”

Later, Diva saw him again — this time, near another woman.

“His phone was facing up with the camera so you could basically record whatever was above you and the girl had a dress on and so you could clearly see whatever it was underneath her dress.”

That’s when she called police and confronted Bayate herself. He didn’t like being filmed.

“I grab the guy and I was like, ‘hey, let me see your phone!’ He’s like, ‘what are you talking about?’ I said, ‘I want to see your phone. You’re recording everyone here and I just saw you doing it.'”

In a statement, T.J. Maxx said the safety of its customers and associates is always top priority and are cooperating with law enforcement.

The women accusing Bayate hope more women will speak up when something doesn’t seem right.

“Women speaking up and using their voices because, oftentimes, we’re taught not to speak up,” said Diva. “You don’t want to be that woman.”

Bayate was charged with voyeurism and lewd and lascivious behavior.