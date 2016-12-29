Surfing Teen Comes Face-To-Face With Shark In Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT. PIERCE (CBSMiami) — A teenager in Fort Pierce came face-to-face with a shark and lived to talk about it.
In fact, 16-year-old Zack Davis is happy to talk about it. The avid surfer says he was catching some waves at Avalon Park beach when the attack happened.
“I was on a wave and like one part of the wave closed out and that like took me underwater. When I was underwater, I just got hit like right here like by a shark. It just like held on for two or three seconds,” said Davis.
Immediately after the attack, Davis used his surfboard cord as a temporary tourniquet to limit the bleeding and ran to his nearby home to get help from his mom.
“I just said ‘before I show you, don’t freak out or anything but I got bit by a shark,” said Davis.
From there, he was rushed to the hospital.
He says that incident won’t stop him. In fact, he’s eager to get back on the waves.
“I’m not gonna just like not do it anymore, cause like, yeah, I’ll do it as soon as I’m allowed to,” said Davis.