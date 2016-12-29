Rambo On Dolphins: “We Created A Culture In Here That We Want To Win”

Miami Dolphins defensive back, Bacarri Rambo joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the team’s big win over the Buffalo Bills and qualifying for the NFL Playoffs. Rambo also talks about head coach Adam Gase turning around the Dolphins and what he learned playing under Mark Richt at the University of Georgia.
On Adam Gase- “He’s a great leader. He understands the guys, we understand him. He’s a great offensive mind.”
On the Dolphins new winning attitude- “We created a culture in here that we want to win. We have a great locker room. I think what’s bringing us all together is just winning.”
On facing the Patriots this weekend- “All the guys and coaches, we just want to win. No matter how or what it takes, we just want to win. The Patriots, they’re a great team but we got to treat everyone the same.”
“LeGarrette Blount looks better than ever. They have the greatest quarterback ever. They’re not great players, they’re a great team.”
On Mark Richt- “Coach Richt is a great guy. He helped a lot of guys on how to overcome adversity.”
On Richt coaching the Hurricanes- “Just be patient. He’s going to get the program going in the right direction. He’s going to create great football players, husbands, boyfriends, sons. Just be patient.”
“He really just taught us to think before you react. Listen to understand. Listen to people and understand where they’re coming from.”
