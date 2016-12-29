North Miami Police In Standoff With Barricaded Man

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a heavy police presence in a North Miami neighborhood where a man has reportedly barricaded himself in a home.

Right now the police are being very careful with the information that they release.

The main scene is at 120th Street and NW 15th Avenue, but a police helicopter has been roaming around for the past few hours.

When CBS4’s Tiani Jones arrived on the scene, she saw police officers with guns drawn around the neighborhood.

Original reports said there were shots fired however police would not confirm that information.

So far, police have only said they have an armed barricaded subject inside of a home here in this residential area.

The SWAT team and negotiators are on the scene.

This has obviously been very alarming to neighbors. It’s especially nerve-racking for those who are coming home to find their streets blocked off, having no idea what is going on.

