Man Accused Of Facebook Threats Against Trump Opts To Stay In Jail

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Broward man accused of making Facebook threats against President-elect Donald Trump will remain in jail.
Kevin Keith Krohn, 59, agreed not to seek release during a brief appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday morning.
The SunSentinel reports Krohn was arrested last week at his home in Pembroke Pines after U.S. Secret Service agents said he posted threats against Trump on Facebook.
“I’m just glad Obama didn’t take all our gunz! I see a good use for one now,” Krohn wrote on his account with a picture of Trump.
Agents said Krohn became confrontational with them when they arrived at his home.
