Hollywood Cop Suspended Following Domestic Disturbance

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Two weeks after celebrating his one year wedding anniversary, a Hollywood Police Lieutenant has been relieved of his duties following an alleged domestic disturbance incident with his wife.
It happened late Tuesday night at the couple’s Hollywood home.
According to a police report, Lt. Michael McKinney, 49, and his wife, Michelle Lee Selwyn, 48, were arguing when she claims that he hit her twice on the head and kicked her in the ribs.
Officers noted swelling on her face, swelling and redness on her right upper rib area and bruising to her arm.
The lieutenant was arrested and taken to the Broward County Jail. However, his wife told police that she did not want to pursue criminal charges.
McKinney faces one misdemeanor charge of domestic violence-related battery.
Hollywood Police have suspended him while they investigate.