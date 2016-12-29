Holiday Grinch Burglarizes Businesses, Takes Company Van & Key Lime Pies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Davie Police are looking for a thief who went on a tear Tuesday night on Griffin Road.

Surveillance cameras captured the man trying to break into three different businesses in the 5000 block of Griffin Road two days after Christmas.

On the video, you see him arrive on a bicycle wearing a tank top and shorts at Elite Health at 5480 Griffin Road. He tries to kick in a glass door and when that doesn’t work, he hurls a rock again and again.

Finally, he grabs a shovel and begins whacking the door.

At times, he appears unsteady on his feet.

“You could tell he was out of it and unprepared,” said assistant Manager Sheryl Krichmar. “He used whatever he could find. He wanted to start trouble for the holidays.”

Krichmar says they had some glass to sweep up but were fortunate the thief did not get inside.

The same guy tried to break a glass door at a building two doors away on Griffin Road and also set his sights on Bob Roth’s New River Groves. Roth says he went into a freezer and stole some of their famous Key Lime pies.

Afterward, he’s seen on surveillance stealing the company van they use to make deliveries.

“We were very disappointed the van was gone,” said Roth. “It has our logo on the side. Hopefully we will get it back.”

If you have any information call, Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.