Hit & Run: UM Fan Scraps With One-Legged ‘Ex-Con’ Over Urinal

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — A Hurricanes fan was given a lesson in bowl game bathroom etiquette when he apparently cut in line at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando.
Video posted by TMZSports, inside a bathroom at Camping World Stadium Wednesday night, showed the confrontation between opposing fans at the game between the Miami Hurricanes and West Virginia Mountaineers.
“I’ma tell you to wait in line like everyone else,” shouted the considerably larger WVU fan, who walked on a prosthetic leg as the two are seen jawing face-to-face over rights to use the urinal.
But size doesn’t matter when you’ve got speed on your side!
As things get heated and threats to urinate on each other are hurled out, the Canes fan strikes the guy with a quick right hand and takes off!
It was probably for the best, as the Mountaineers fan, looking more like a backyard wrestling champion, let him know of his past accomplishments:
“I used to [expletive] guys like you in prison!”
The Hurricanes would wind up winning the game 31-14.