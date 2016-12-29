Fan Falls From Balcony During Panthers Game

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida Panthers’ fan fell from a balcony during Wednesday night’s game at the BB&T Arena.
Lt. Gus Fernandez of the Sunrise Fire-Rescue Department says the fan was transported to Broward General Medical Center. He was reportedly conscious at the time.
Panthers director of digital media Adelyn Biedenbach says the team will investigate the incident and that “the entire Panthers organization wishes the man a full recovery.”
Florida lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2.
