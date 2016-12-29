Dangers Of Celebrating New Year With Gunfire Stressed By Miami Mayor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s an annual reminder that cannot be stressed enough.

Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson held a joint press conference on Thursday for the yearly reminder that “One Bullet Kills The Party.”

It’s the 19th year that local officials are calling on residents to refrain from celebrating the New Year with gunfire.

They add that the campaign is a reminder that every year innocent people, including children, are hit by bullets fired into the air by people celebrating various holidays which cause serious injury and sometimes, death.

Police officers and local officials came together on Thursday at Liberty Square Community Center in Miami to stress safety and plead with the public for peaceful celebrations.

On New Year’s Eve 2012, one man was hit by celebratory gunfire. Six years ago, a 6-year-old Italian tourist dining at a Miami restaurant was wounded.

Stray bullets have also injured and taken the lives of numerous children in Miami-Dade, including Rikiah Isaac.

Those deaths and serious injuries motivated the Miami and Miami-Dade police departments to launch the awareness campaign.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), bullets shot into the air can climb up to two miles before falling at a rate of 300 to 700 feet per second.

Authorities ask that anyone who sees someone firing a weapon recklessly should call 911.

Firing a weapon into the air within county limits is not only dangerous but illegal. It is a first degree misdemeanor.

It can also mean a variety of charges, depending upon what the arresting officer decides at the time and what happens, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who is caught firing a weapon in to the air could face substantial fines and even time in jail. The time behind bars could be substantial as well if someone is injured or killed.