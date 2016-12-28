Women Confront Alleged Video Voyeur At Department Store

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Police have arrested a man accused of video voyeurism at a department store in Miami.
Officers said Sergio Bayate, 35, ran from the TJ Maxx at 1149 5th Street after several women caught him trying to take photos with his cell phone up their skirts.
One woman said while shopping she noticed Bayate place his phone under her skirt with the camera facing up.
She walked away and, a short time later, then noticed Bayate arguing with another woman inside the store, accusing him of doing the same thing to her.
They chased Bayate to a nearby Walgreen’s, where they saw him remove his white shirt and throw it in a garbage.
He was eventually apprehended and charged with Video Voyeurism of a person under the age of 18, as well as Stalking.
Bayate has a history of voyeurism charges in Broward County.
He was able to bond out of jail on $1,000.