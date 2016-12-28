Star Wars Fans Call Tribute “Tacky”, Cinnabon Pulls Tweet

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mall food court favorite Cinnabon has sparked a ‘star wars’ of their own after posting a tribute to actress Carrie Fisher on social media which some called “tacky” and in bad taste.

Fisher died Tuesday, Dec. 27th, after suffering a major heart attack.

On their Twitter page, the food bakery chain tweeted a image of Fisher as Princess Leia with a Cinnabon roll as hair.

The caption read: ““RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy”.

The backlash was almost immediate by those who thought the post was inappropriate.

@Cinnabon The message was quite clear. Cinnabon attempted to profit and/or make light of a celebrity death. Shame on you! #FAIL — Brad Anderson (@BPAnderson1164) December 28, 2016

@Cinnabon It was a crass marketing attempt. Be honest PLEASE — Millard Fillmore (@MillardFillmor1) December 28, 2016

@Cinnabon Tacky. Get over yourself and stop capitalizing on the tragic loss of an icon.. #Objectification — Julie Alexandria (@JulieAlexandria) December 27, 2016

Cinnabon has since removed the tweet and issued an apology.

Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry. — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016

However, not everyone thought it was offensive and they posted their support of the tweet, saying Fisher had a sense of humor and would have liked it.

@Cinnabon I didn't think there was anything wrong with it. I thought it was cute. People are too sensitive these days — Shanna S (@PinaCocoblog) December 28, 2016

@PinaCocoblog @Cinnabon I bet she would of loved it too. — Kit (@optiskar) December 28, 2016

@Cinnabon I thought the tweet was great. She was known for buns, you're known for buns. Shoulda kept it up! Don't let fake-outrage stop u — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) December 28, 2016

@Cinnabon I know how you meant it. You should have NOT taken it down!I'm sure Carrie would have probably giggled & think it was cute!!😉💜 — joyeux (@joyeux_felice77) December 28, 2016

So what do you think, crass advertising and in poor taste or a fitting tribute with a touch of humor? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.