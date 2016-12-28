Star Wars Fans Call Tribute “Tacky”, Cinnabon Pulls Tweet

December 28, 2016 10:55 AM
Carrie Fisher, Star Wars

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mall food court favorite Cinnabon has sparked a ‘star wars’ of their own after posting a tribute to actress Carrie Fisher on social media which some called “tacky” and in bad taste.

Fisher died Tuesday, Dec. 27th, after suffering a major heart attack.

On their Twitter page, the food bakery chain tweeted a image of Fisher as Princess Leia with a Cinnabon roll as hair.

The caption read: ““RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy”.

The backlash was almost immediate by those who thought the post was inappropriate.

Cinnabon has since removed the tweet and issued an apology.

However, not everyone thought it was offensive and they posted their support of the tweet, saying Fisher had a sense of humor and would have liked it.

So what do you think, crass advertising and in poor taste or a fitting tribute with a touch of humor? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.

