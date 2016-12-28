Shodell On Canes: “You Have To Start Winning Bowl Games, Its Been A Decade”

CanesSport.com writer, Matt Shodell joined Troy Stradford on the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Hurricanes’ match up against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Russell Athletic Bowl. They also discuss any Canes players that may declare for the 2017 NFL Draft.
On Miami’s bowl game match up- “You have to start winning bowl games. It’s been a decade.”
“You don’t want this to become one of those high scoring shootouts.”
On Canes in the draft- “I don’t think they’ll have any first rounders this year.”
“I think at the end of the day [Brad Kaaya] will go pro.”
“It’s not really a good quarterback class.”
On Mark Richt- “You really have seen the response from the team.”
Comparing this season to five years ago- “[The Hurricanes] depth still isn’t good enough. They had most improvement in personal.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook