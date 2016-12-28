Police: Teacher Killed After Stolen Car Runs Red Light

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — A Coral Springs teacher was killed and her 11-year-old son hospitalized after a car that was allegedly stolen ran a red light and smashed into them.
Parkland resident Christianne Weiner, 53, was pronounced deceased shortly after she was taken to Broward Health North, Tuesday morning.
She taught 4th grade at Coral Springs Elementary School, according to Broward Schools. Her son was air-lifted to Broward General Medical Center with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.
Police said they had the green light, going north on N.W. 101st Avenue, when a 2015 Toyota Corolla, reportedly stolen and fleeing authorities at a high rate of speed, ran through a red light at the intersection of W. Sample Road and collided in a ‘T-bone’ impact.
17-year-old Eric Abraham was behind the wheel of the stolen Corolla, police said. Also inside the car were two juveniles and 18-year-old Tyree Goodwin.
They were all treated for serious injuries.
Before the crash, officers attempted to pull Abraham over when they noticed his car displaying a stolen license plate, reported out of Miami Gardens. A police pursuit ensued when he didn’t stop.
Goodwin was charged with Grand Theft Auto. Abraham faces numerous charges, including Vehicular Homicide.
If anybody has any additional information regarding the accident, please contact Ofc. Derek Fernandes at (954) 346-1754.