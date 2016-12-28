Police: Serial Attempted Kidnapper Caught Red-Handed With Girl In Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami man accused of trying to kidnap young girls is behind bars following months of police work and efforts to alert the public about his presence.
Marshawn Kennard Andrews, 25, was arrested Wednesday when a uniformed Miami Police officer in an unmarked vehicle saw him give a ride to a female in the area of N.W 7th Avenue and 29th Street in Miami.
A traffic stop was conducted and officers confirmed that the passenger did not know Andrews, the driver. She said Andrews convinced her to get in.
Down at the police station, detectives called in a victim from a November incident, who identified Andrews from a photo lineup as the man who tried to kidnap her.
She told police she was walking to school when Andrews stopped his car, got out and began aggressively yelling at her to get inside. She was able to run away with the aid of a witness, who helped scare off the suspect.
Authorities believe Andrews is the same man wanted in multiple other attempted abductions dating back to August 31st, including a December 12th incident where he used a gun to force a young girl into his car.
He’s facing several charges including false imprisonment, attempted kidnapping, attempted sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between the age of 12 and 16.