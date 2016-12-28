Health-Conscious Drinkers Turning To Spiked Seltzer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — Alcoholic beverages have moved far beyond beer and wine — you can now find root beer, cider and ginger ale with added alcohol.

For people who are counting calories, there is now a new option — spiked seltzer.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling, a flavored-seltzer water with five percent alcohol, launched this year and is now being sold in stores and select bars and restaurants.

“People want to go out with friends, but they still want to live a healthy lifestyle,” Casey O’Neill, who created the beverage, said.

Beverage makers are taking note and hard seltzer is growing in popularity.

SpikedSeltzer started the trend in 2013 and caught the attention of Anheuser-Busch, who bought the company this year.

Other brands like White Claw and Nauti have also seen sales spike.

So, how does it stack up to other drinks?

One 12-ounce serving of Truly Spiked contains 100 calories and two grams of carbs. That’s similar to the average light beer, which typically comes in at 110 calories and six grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving.

“I like that there’s not a strong aftertaste, so it feels like I just had a sip of seltzer, it doesn’t really taste like alcohol,” Brooke Diennca said. “So it’s easy to drink, which might come back to haunt you.”

A new survey finds about half of all Americans who consume alcohol say there aren’t enough low-calorie options available.