Dolphins Place Isa Abdul-Quddus On IR, Promote A.J. Hendy From Practice Squad

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have not let injuries to key players deter them from playing winning football this season.

Miami has lost Pro Bowl players in safety Reshad Jones and center Mike Pouncey.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down three weeks ago with a knee injury, then a week later cornerback Byron Maxwell hurt his ankle.

Somehow, the Dolphins kept winning.

On Wednesday the team announced that another one has bit the dust as safety Isa Abdul-Quddus was played on season-ending Injured Reserve with a neck injury.

The Dolphins promoted undrafted rookie safety A.J. Hendy from the practice squad to take the open roster spot.

Hendy turned some heads during the preseason, finishing with an interception, eight tackles and two passes defended.

He was ranked the No. 21 safety coming out of college by NFL Draft Scout and CBS Sports.

“I remember his name just being constantly brought up,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said of Hendy during the preseason. “Anytime you get your hands on balls, that’s going to get coaches’ attention, guys are going to turn around and be like, ‘Who’s that?’”

Abdul-Quddus had been playing through a sore neck for much of the season but he aggravated it during the second half of Miami’s overtime win over Buffalo last Saturday.

It’s been a very solid season for Abdul-Quddus, who the Dolphins signed as a free agent last offseason. He had 77 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defended and a sack while playing in all 15 games for Miami.