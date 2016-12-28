Dade Elementary School Vandalized

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Public Schools police are investigating a case of extensive vandalism at an elementary school.
Over the holiday break, Comstock Elementary on NW 18th Avenue was broken into.
When police arrived, they found windows had been shattered, furniture toppled in several classrooms, computers destroyed and fire extinguishers discharged.
School officials say the vandals did thousands of dollars worth of damage. They hope to make repairs and have the school ready when classes resume January 10th.