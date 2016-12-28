Child Rushed To Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

December 28, 2016 8:48 PM
Filed Under: Broward Sheriff's Office, Crime, Shooting

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue has rushed a child and two adults to the hospital after they were shot early Wednesday night.

The shooting took place at 210 NW 9 Ave. in Dania Beach.

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

None of the people have been identified.

At this time, police have not released a description of the shooter.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

