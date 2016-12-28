Child Rushed To Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue has rushed a child and two adults to the hospital after they were shot early Wednesday night.
The shooting took place at 210 NW 9 Ave. in Dania Beach.
The cause of the shooting is unknown.
None of the people have been identified.
At this time, police have not released a description of the shooter.
If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.