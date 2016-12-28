Body Found In Lake May Be Woman Missing After Deadly Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A body found floating in a lake in unincorporated Broward near Ft. Lauderdale may be that of a woman thought killed after a car plunged into it earlier this week.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office have not confirmed if the body is that of Lucienne Pierre, 26 who went missing after Monday’s early morning accident.

Keiontae Myers, 21, was behind the wheel of the red Jaguar when he veered off the roadway at 29th Avenue and 14th Street. Witnesses said the red Jaguar was doing well over 100 mph when it slammed through two chain-link fences and plunged into the water.

“It didn’t go through the trees, it went over the top,” said witness Michael Karr. “The fence was like a ramp for it.”

Area residents ran to the lake and used a water hose to help pull Myers from the water.

Sheriff’s divers later recovered the bodies of two of his passengers, identified as 21-year-old Jarvis Mosley and 23-year-old Jasmine Davis. They were unable to find Pierre, who was the fourth person in the car.

Minutes before the crash, Myers and his friends were in a market down the street from the lake. The clerk remembered them.

“They were driving around the neighborhood crazy fast, they don’t stop when they make the turn, they be going fast down this neighborhood and everybody always makes a complaint to the cops ,” said Tim Ibrahim. “I called the cops.”

On the store’s security video, the Jaguar can be seen speed out of the parking lot at 4:41 a.m. Roughly five minutes later the accident happened.

“It didn’t stop, I didn’t see no brake lights,” said Shanicia Bucknor who was sitting outside with neighbors when she heard the crash.

Bucknor said they ran to see what was going on and tried to help.

“I heard a man screaming from the other side, we hurry up and came to the other side,” said Bucknor. “I threw the water hose in (to the water) and we heard ‘hurry up, hurry up, come in.’ We like ‘it’s deep,’ I’m coming in as deep as I could. I threw the rope (hose) and he hurried up and got it. We grabbed it and pulled him up on shore, on the bank.”

Myers’ aunt, Wanda Hodge, said her nephew told her there was a problem with the brakes as he got closer to the lake.

“He said he just kept trying to mash the brakes and the brakes just gave out, he wouldn’t stop,” she explained.

Hodge said Myers said he tried to save Mosley.

“He said he was trying to hold on to him and bring him with him, maybe it was too much weight,” she said. “That was his best friend, he was trying to save him.”

Myers was taken to the Broward Health Medical Center.