Body Found In Lagoon May Be Man Missing In Watercraft Accident

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of an adult male has been pulled from the waters of Blue Lagoon.
Police have not confirmed if it is the body of 32-year-old Manuel Aponte who disappeared after he fell off a personal watercraft on Monday.
The accident happened in the area of the Dolphin Expressway east of 57th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Aponte was with several other riders heading back to shore when it happened according to a witness.
“It’s almost like he hit something. I’m not sure,” said witness Rick Rojo. “The Jet Ski almost came to a full stop and it just catapulted over, landed head first, feet in the air.”
One of the other riders circled around and tried to find him but couldn’t.
Miami Fire Rescue marine boats and divers were brought in along with specialized sonar equipment to search for Aponte.
On Monday, Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said said search and rescus divers faced challenging conditions including choppy, murky water with limited visibility and large amounts of seaweed.
Aponte’s family said he came to South Florida from Cuba nine years ago. He owned a heavy equipment construction company.
Aponte had a wife Yanet and the couple had a year old son Sammy.