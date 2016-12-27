Woman Killed In Coral Springs Accident

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – A woman is dead after her car was T-boned in Coral Springs on Tuesday.
It has been reported that four young men, who were in the dark car with a stolen plate, slammed into the woman’s car at Sample Road near NW 101st Avenue.
None of them were seriously hurt, but were all taken to the hospital.
According to Coral Springs police, the woman was taken to the hospital where she died.
Witnesses said there was a male passenger, between to 10 to 14, in the car with her.
Police said he suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Sample Road has just reopened after being shut down in both directions for nearly four hours.
If you have any information pertaining to this accident, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 491-TIPS.