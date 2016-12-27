Winderman On Whiteside: “He Has A Decent Chance” To Be An All-Star

December 27, 2016 11:37 AM
Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat’s recent play and the reasons they are struggling. Ira compares Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase’s seriousness when it came to talking about the playoffs to Pat Riley and discusses the possibility of Hassan Whiteside being voted onto the NBA All Star team.

On Whiteide for the All Star team- “I think he has a decent chance.”

On Steph Curry- “He’s not the same Steph Curry we saw the previous two years. I’m not sure the Warriors make the Finals again, I think they are trying to be a super team before they make the stride to be a super team.”

On Russell Westbrook- “He is the guy you want to see.”

