Trump Mocks President Obama Over Hypothetical Match Up

December 27, 2016 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Campaign 2016, Donald Trump, Politics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President-elect Donald Trump has mocked President Barack Obama for saying in an interview that he would have beaten the real estate billionaire if he could have run for a third term.

In a hypothetical president race, Mr. Trump posted on Twitter that there would be no way he would lose to President Obama.

The comment came in response to a podcast interview the President gave to his former Senior Adviser suggesting the contrary:

“I’m confident that if I – if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Mr. Obama.

Mr.Trump has been at odds with the sitting President in recent weeks for weighing in on a number of foreign policy issues weeks before he officially takes office.

On Monday, he blasted the United Nations days after they voted to condemn Israeli settlements.

Mr. Trump has also signaled a break with decades of long-standing U-S policy on nuclear weapons. Last week he posted on Twitter that the U.S. needs to “strengthen and expand its nuclear capability.”

Over the weekend, Mr. Trump announced that he would be shutting down his foundation which has been under investigation in the state of New York for allegedly using charitable donations to settle lawsuits. New York’s Attorney General says he cannot do until their investigation is complete.

