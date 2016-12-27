Suspicious Package Prompts Partial Evacuation At Trump Tower

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — The discovery of a suspicious package prompted an evacuation at Trump Tower Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Parts of the Midtown building were evacuated as part of normal protocol, according to police.
The situation was brought under control after the package was determined to be “something left behind.”
Sources told CBSNewYork it was an unattended backpack left in a public area.
The surrounding streets were shut down while authorities conducted their investigation but have since reopened.