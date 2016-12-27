Suspicious Package Prompts Partial Evacuation At Trump Tower

December 27, 2016 5:22 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Trump Tower

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — The discovery of a suspicious package prompted an evacuation at Trump Tower Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Parts of the Midtown building were evacuated as part of normal protocol, according to police.

The situation was brought under control after the package was determined to be “something left behind.”

#trumptower I was in the second floor…and…

A video posted by Yuxiang Chen (@yuxiangc25) on

Sources told CBSNewYork it was an unattended backpack left in a public area.

The surrounding streets were shut down while authorities conducted their investigation but have since reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia