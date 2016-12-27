Shots Fired On South Beach

December 27, 2016 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Miami Beach, Ocean Drive, South Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating an early morning shooting on South Beach.

Gunfire rang out on 5th Street between Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive just after 12:30 a.m. More than a dozen shell casings littered both sides of the street.

No one was hit, according to police.

Three people of interest have been detained.

Police have recovered a vehicle and firearms at two other crime scenes in the area of the MacArthur Causeway.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

