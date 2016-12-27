Police Need Help Finding Miami Woman, Missing Since Nov.

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman missing for more than a month.
Marianela Padron-Palma, 41, has been missing since November 22nd.
She was last seen at a Miami Burger King near 7955 W. Flagler Street but she went missing from the 1st Block of NW 68th Terrace.
Police say she is known to frequent the areas of Fontainebleau, Little Havana and Little Haiti.
She is described as weighing about 150 pounds and about 5’4″ tall.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at (305) 418-7200.